Global airlines slash almost all flights as virus spreads wings

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Major world airlines on Monday axed almost all flights on a temporary basis as the worsening coronavirus crisis sparks travel bans, ravages demand and sends shares into freefall, triggering pleas to help carriers survive.

IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, announced it would slash flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The London-based carrier's share price crashed nearly 27 percent in mid-afternoon deals.

Other airlines tumbled, with Germany's Lufthansa erasing almost 11 percent in value and Air France wiping out 17 percent on similar announcements.

Britain's Virgin Atlantic added that it has decided to park 75 percent of its total fleet -- and in April this will rise as high as 85 percent.