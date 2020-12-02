Global Airlines Urge EU, UK to End 'Ineffective' Traveler Virus Restrictions - Trade Group

European and global aviation groups want quarantine rules for airline travelers ended based on new series of studies showing restrictions do little to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) European and global aviation groups want quarantine rules for airline travelers ended based on new series of studies showing restrictions do little to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The IATA release calls on EU and UK aviation and health agencies to "immediately abolish passenger quarantines as EASA/ECDC [European Aviation Authority/European Center for Disease Control] guidelines confirm their ineffectiveness.

The release cited the latest guidelines from both agencies confirming that air travelers account for less than 1 percent of all coronavirus cases and do not increase the rate of virus transmission.

IATA said European air passenger traffic is down nearly 90 percent from pre-pandemic levels, despite testing facilities opened at 102 airports across Europe that serve nearly half of all airline passengers.

The release recommended that airports and airlines deploy coronavirus tests that deliver results within minutes to ensure virus-free flights.