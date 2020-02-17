Global angel investment congress kicks off in Istanbul

The World Congress of World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF 2020) started in Istanbul on Monday with hundreds of participants from 92 countries

As part of the WBAF 2020, 132 international attendees, including angel investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from all around the globe, will deliver speeches on 24 panels.

The Grand Opening Ceremony 2020, with 500 special guests invited, featured keynote speeches by renowned businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors across the world, presidential and ministerial speeches, video messages, the formal signing of economic cooperation agreements.

The two-day event, for which Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner, is expected to be attended by 1,500 delegates and will host seven summits -- Angel Investors, Global Startups, Global Woman Leaders, Science-Technology-Innovation, Fintech, CEO Investors, and FDI -- and two investment meetings.

This year's event also offers an invaluable opportunity to 100 selected start-up and scale-up companies to pitch their businesses and secure investments.

Baybars Altuntas, the president of the forum, said in a press release: "WBAF 2020 is the biggest event of the world's early and post-early stage equity and capital markets.

"It is a unique opportunity not only for angel investors, VCs, and policymakers to exchange ideas on best practice and collaboration but also for industry and business leaders to forge new connections and pursue business opportunities."