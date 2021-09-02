Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservation in Kenya

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), a global wildlife organization, said Thursday it has secured 11,750 hectares of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli, in the south of Kenya.

Daniel Leturesh, chairman of the Olgulului Ololarashi Group Ranch (OOGR), and Azzedine Downes, IFAW president and CEO, signed an agreement that will see 3,598 landowners benefit from annual lease fees and eco-tourism revenue once the land is legally registered as a wildlife conservancy.

Downes said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, that by allowing the lease of the additional 11,750 hectares of land, the local community in Amboseli continues to actively demonstrate the commitment they have made to securing space and coexisting with wildlife.