Global Auditing Firm KPMG Opens New Office In East China City

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:17 PM

Global auditing firm KPMG opens new office in east China city

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :International auditing firm KPMG has established an office in the city of Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

A new free-trade zone was inaugurated in Anhui last month, with Hefei City being a part of it.

The rapid development of Hefei has provided a great opportunity to companies from home and abroad including KPMG, said Yu Aihua, the city's Communist Party chief, while meeting with KPMG representatives on Monday.

KPMG will give full play to its professional advantages and global resources, so as to contribute to Hefei's development in areas such as financial service, talent training and more, said Honson To, chairman of KPMG China and Asia Pacific.

KPMG operates in 154 countries and regions and has more than 200,000 employees around the world.

