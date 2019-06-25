UrduPoint.com
Global Aviation Council Condemns Attack On Saudi Airport As Terrorist Act

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:44 PM

Global Aviation Council Condemns Attack on Saudi Airport as Terrorist Act

This weekend's attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia represents a flagrant violation of international law and an act of terrorism, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Governing Council said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) This weekend's attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia represents a flagrant violation of international law and an act of terrorism, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Governing Council said in a press release on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with drones, killing at least one person and leaving several others wounded.

"The Council expressed its solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as its outrage over terrorist groups targeting international civil aviation passengers, facilities and operations," the release said.

The Council further "deplored the flagrant violation of international law and attack on civilians," the release added.

Sunday's attack was the second on the Abha airport in less than two weeks. On June 12, a Houthi cruise missile struck the airport's arrival hall, injuring 26 civilians.

