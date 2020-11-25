UrduPoint.com
Global Aviation Group Urges Nations To Back Sustainable Jet Fuel To Cut Emissions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Global Aviation Group Urges Nations to Back Sustainable Jet Fuel to Cut Emissions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Support for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by governments could enable global airlines to achieve a target to cut emissions to half of 2005 levels in the next 30 years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The cost of SAF is too high and supplies too limited," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release. "Putting economic stimulus funds behind the development of a large-scale, competitive SAF market would be a triple win - creating jobs, fighting climate change and sustainably connecting the world."

SAF, which is made from used cooking oil and non-food crops, now costs two to four times more than fossil fuel.

IATA estimates that government subsidies could boost supplies to a tipping point where SAF could be supplied at competitive prices, the release said.

The fuel reduces carbon admissions by up to 80 percent, has been used on more than 300,000 flights, requires no engine modifications and could be blended with conventional jet kerosene as supplies increase, the release added.

In a related development, IATA said it had set up an exchange for airlines to buy and sell carbon offset credits to help meet emission reduction commitments.

