'Global Britain' defends slashing aid budget

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday defended swingeing cuts planned to its overseas aid budget after an outpouring of protests that it marks a life-threatening retreat on the government's ambitions to play a global role after Brexit.

Breaking an election manifesto promise, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government says it needs to slash spending on aid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But critics pointed out that the Treasury was releasing billions elsewhere for other priorities, including military spending, even as it pleads pandemic poverty in the budget overall.

One junior minister in the Foreign Office quit her post in protest.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted the cut was temporary given the economic crisis brought on by Covid-19, and vowed no retreat in UK leadership across aid priorities such as girls' education, famine relief and preventive health programmes.

"Even in the toughest economic times, we will continue that mission, we will continue to lead," Raab told parliament.

The sum lost for aid is roughly 4 billion ($5.3 billion) from a 15 billion budget -- the same awarded to a new development fund for the north of England, where Johnson's Conservatives won seats at last year's election on a promise to "get Brexit done." Mark Sheard, chief executive of the aid group World Vision UK, said the government's spending priorities would come at "the cost of lives" just as it prepares to take over the G7 presidency and host global summits on climate change and education next year.

"The UK's commitment to ending poverty worldwide has always been something of which we could be rightly proud, but just when global leadership is most needed we are stepping back," he said.

By cutting aid, the government had "relinquished its right to talk about 'Global Britain' leading the world", he added.

However, Raab underlined British goals for the G7 and COP26 climate summit, and said 2021 would be "a year of leadership for Global Britain as a force for good around the world".