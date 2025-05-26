Global Business Summit opens in Jakarta to promote sustainable Belt and Road Infrastructure Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment for Better Business, Better World and Sustainable Development Goals officially opened in Jakarta.

The Summit is co-hosted by the Government of Indonesia, the United Nations Global Compact 'Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to Accelerate the SDGs' Action Platform, THK Forum, United in Diversity Foundation (UID), the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), UN Global Compact Network Indonesia (IGCN), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

At a pivotal moment for global economic recovery and climate action, the Summit convened leaders from government, business, international organizations, academia, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations to explore how to promote inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development globally through building high-quality cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Since its launch, the BRI has become one of the world's largest platforms for international cooperation. As the initiative enters a new decade, how to raise standards and ensure sustainability among cooperation has become shared priorities for the international community. Highlighting the power of global business collaboration in driving sustainable infrastructure development and international cooperation, this Summit aims to transform its theme of 'Better Business, Better World, and Sustainable Development Goals' into reality.

The Summit was held at the Grand Hall of Indonesia's Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry, bringing together over 300 high-level guests from government, business, and academia worldwide.

Distinguished attendees included, Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs; Todotua Pasaribu, Vice Minister, Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/BKPM; Â Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Minister for Food Accessibility and Security, Coordinating Ministry of Food Affairs; Tantowi Yahya, President of the UID and Indonesia Roving Ambassador to the Pacific. Also in attendance were Zhao Dong, UNGC board Member and Chairman of Xiamen Airlines; Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator in Indonesia; Xin Baoan, Chairman of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization; Jeffrey Sachs, President of SDSN and Director of the Earth Institute, Columbia University; and Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates, Co-Founder OceanX, Special Advisor, Danantara Indonesia. Numerous representatives from the business and academic communities also spoke at the opening ceremony.

The event was co-hosted by Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, along with Linda Painan and Henry Sun from the business sector. Additionally, Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General, and Sanda Ojiambo, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, delivered remarks via video from UN Headquarters.

In his video address, Li Junhua, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, emphasized the importance of sustainable infrastructure.

Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, stated in her video message that "Spanning continents, the BRI represents one of the most ambitious infrastructure endeavors in history. Yet, its true potential lies not just in the scale of roads, ports, or railways, but in how they are built."

Zhao Dong, UNGC Board Member and Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, remarked in his speech that civil aviation serves as a vital link in the global connectivity network. Therefore, accelerating the development of the "Air Silk Road" is an essential task in promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

As one of the key outcomes of the Summit, Ms. Liu Meng, Head of China Office of the United Nations Global Compact, officially announced the launch of the report titled 'Transition Finance for Sustainable Development of Traditional Industries', on behalf of the UNGC BRI Action Platform.

The report was jointly developed with Lianhe Equator Environment Impact Assessment. It aims to explore the critical role of transition finance in promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of traditional industries, and providing policy recommendations and practical references to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Summit not only serves as a premier international platform, but also marks a significant new chapter in fostering practical, cross-border, and cross-sector collaboration. As key engines of national economic growth, businesses play a vital role in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation — not only as implementers, but also as beneficiaries and champions of global trust and collaboration.

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. Against this historic backdrop, high-level representatives from leading Chinese and international enterprises co-launched nine key initiatives.

These initiatives span a wide range of focus areas: low-carbon technology innovation and international collaboration, green energy transition, SME empowerment, tech-driven education, corporate integrity and compliance, sustainable rural development, responsible value chains in green minerals and renewables, global innovation in traditional medicine, and the development of inclusive and sustainable communities.

The Summit also launched the 'Sino-Indonesia Corporate Community Action Network to accelerate the SDGs', the Initiative for Global Solar Sustainable Alliance (GSSA) to accelerate Energy Transition.

At the Summit, the Joint Statement of the High-Level Steering Committee of the United Nations Global Compact on 'Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to Accelerate the SDGs' was officially launched.

The statement emphasized that the Belt and Road Initiative, rooted in Chinese wisdom, presented shared opportunities for global business cooperation and innovation.

The High-Level Steering Committee comprised more than 20 senior representatives from various countries and sectors. It operated through several Global Expert Working Groups to foster sector-specific discussion and standards development across key infrastructure areas under the BRI, including healthcare, digital and information technology, energy, finance, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and food and agriculture. Composed of experienced professionals from international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society, these working groups are committed to advancing the practical implementation and long-term sustainability of infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Summit featured a series of roundtable discussions centered on four key themes: Construction of a Sustainable Supply Chain in the Green Mineral and New Energy Industries, Traditional Medicine for High Quality Belt and Road to accelerate Health for All, Green Industrial Park Construction and Enterprise Compliance and ESG Management in Overseas Investment. Participants all engaged in dynamic discussions, sharing insights and exploring new pathways, models, and practices for the innovative advancement of sustainable business.

The Summit injected new momentum into the next phase of high-quality BRI development through responsible business practices. Participants all expressed strong support for establishing a long-term mechanism for the Global Summit on Corporate Engagement in the Belt and Road Initiative, envisioning it as a key platform for promoting corporate collaboration, fostering innovation, and deepening international cooperation.

