UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Carbon Dioxide Output Drops 17% Due To Coronavirus Measures - Study

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Global Carbon Dioxide Output Drops 17% Due to Coronavirus Measures - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Lockdown measures implemented around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in an unprecedented drop of 17 percent in global carbon dioxide emissions globally from the beginning of the year to early April as compared to the same period last year, a new study has shown.

Published Tuesday in the science journal Nature, the Stanford and East Anglia Universities collaboration studied CO2 emissions in 69 countries, including the largest emitters United States and China.

The study showed that the biggest drop , about 85 percent, over the three month period came from the transport, industry and power generation sectors.

The study went on to forecast that the average global emissions drop may amount to seven percent by the end of year if coronavirus restriction measures are lifted gradually.

If restriction measures are largely lifted by mid-June then the year's overall drop is likely to come in at about four percent.

Carbon dioxide emissions from air travel dropped by 60 percent as planes were grounded worldwide, while automobile emissions dropped by 36 percent, the paper showed.

However, the paper found that the positive impact of the decreased emission will be limited as countries look to bounce back quickly after measures are lifted.

The paper shows China as having nearly returned to its pre-pandemic CO2 output as industrial activity revved back up in recent months.

Similarly, the concentration of the gas in the atmosphere will continue to grow beyond its 2019 measurement of 415 parts per million.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Humanity collectively emitted 33 gigatonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency.

Related Topics

World China Same United States April May Gas 2019 From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

1 minute ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

1 hour ago

Small Children May Need Masks Amid Threat of COVID ..

18 minutes ago

Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until June 7 - ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.