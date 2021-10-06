UrduPoint.com

Global Carbon Emissions To Grow Through 2050 Despite Rise In Renewables - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:39 PM

The world's output of carbon dioxide is projected to increase through 2050 due to economic and population growth, albeit somewhat mitigated by rising use of renewable energy sources, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report on Wednesday

"Although new generation will largely be powered by renewables, dispatchable generation sources - such as natural gas- and coal-fired generating technologies as well as batteries - will remain important, especially for grid reliability," a press release summarizing EIA's International Energy Outlook 2021 said.

By 2050, global energy use increases nearly 50 percent. Liquid fuels such as petroleum, along with natural gas, will still provide about half of the world's energy with another 20 percent from coal.

Renewable sources will provide nearly all of the remainder, slightly less than 30 percent, the report said.

Electric cars and trucks will account for about a third of all passenger vehicles, more than two billion by 2050, the report added.

The report offers estimates based on current laws and regulations. It does attempt to gauge the impact of global efforts to trim carbon emissions such as the Biden administration policies targeting a carbon neutral US economy by 2050 and pledges by many nations to take similar steps in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

