UrduPoint.com

Global Community Needs To Hold Myanmar Accountable For Rohingya Crisis - Rights Watchdog

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Global Community Needs to Hold Myanmar Accountable for Rohingya Crisis - Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The international community needs to step up efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities that the Rohingya Muslims have had to endure because of the ongoing Myanmar's massacre campaign, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday, on the eve of five-year anniversary of the Rohingya crisis.

"No one has been held accountable for the crimes against humanity and acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya population. This anniversary should prompt concerned governments to take concrete action to hold the Myanmar military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and across the region," Human Rights Watch said.

The watchdog urged donors, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union to increase funding to meet the minimum needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the remaining communities in Myanmar.

"The 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis has received only a quarter of its requested US$881 million in funding," according to the watchdog.

  On August 25, 2017, the Myanmar military began a campaign against Rohingya Muslims, who have historically lived in the country's northwestern Rakhine State with a predominantly Buddhist population. Soldiers systematically killed, raped and burnt down villages of Rohingya, who have been denied citizenship since 1982 and have faced decades of oppression and discrimination. Myanmar's army stated that it was fighting Rohingya militants and denied attacking civilians. About 600,000 Rohingya still remain in the country.

The Rohingya in Bangladesh, 730,000 of whom have fled there from their homeland, are forced to live in overcrowded refugee camps in mediocre conditions. Although the government of Bangladesh has not deported any refugees, it has introduced restrictions on their livelihoods, movement, education and proper medical help. The authorities have also transferred refugees without their consent to remote islands and have been preventing them from returning to the mainland.

Related Topics

Militants Army Bangladesh Education European Union United Kingdom Myanmar United States August Citizenship 2017 Muslim From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.