Global Community Needs to Hold Myanmar Accountable for Rohingya Crisis - Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The international community needs to step up efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities that the Rohingya Muslims have had to endure because of the ongoing Myanmar's massacre campaign, a prominent human rights watchdog said on Wednesday, on the eve of five-year anniversary of the Rohingya crisis.

"No one has been held accountable for the crimes against humanity and acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya population. This anniversary should prompt concerned governments to take concrete action to hold the Myanmar military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and across the region," Human Rights Watch said.

The watchdog urged donors, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union to increase funding to meet the minimum needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and the remaining communities in Myanmar.

"The 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis has received only a quarter of its requested US$881 million in funding," according to the watchdog.

On August 25, 2017, the Myanmar military began a campaign against Rohingya Muslims, who have historically lived in the country's northwestern Rakhine State with a predominantly Buddhist population. Soldiers systematically killed, raped and burnt down villages of Rohingya, who have been denied citizenship since 1982 and have faced decades of oppression and discrimination. Myanmar's army stated that it was fighting Rohingya militants and denied attacking civilians. About 600,000 Rohingya still remain in the country.

The Rohingya in Bangladesh, 730,000 of whom have fled there from their homeland, are forced to live in overcrowded refugee camps in mediocre conditions. Although the government of Bangladesh has not deported any refugees, it has introduced restrictions on their livelihoods, movement, education and proper medical help. The authorities have also transferred refugees without their consent to remote islands and have been preventing them from returning to the mainland.