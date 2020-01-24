Global Community Should Be Ready for Potential Evolution of Coronavirus Epidemic - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The global community should be ready for the potential evolution of the coronavirus epidemic, Didier Houssin, the chair of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee, said on Thursday, as the panel convened to discuss the new virus.

"Advice to the global community [is] to be ready for a potential evolution of this epidemic which may require in some time the declaration of a PHEIC [Public Health Emergency of International Concern]," Houssin said.

In addition, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same meeting that though there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China, that did not mean it would not happen.

"This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," he added.