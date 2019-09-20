The international community should follow the decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin to ratify the Paris climate agreement, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The international community should follow the decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin to ratify the Paris climate agreement , International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"Russia has a strong influence on many parts of the world, so the decision taken by President Putin can be a good example for others to follow," Rocca said on Thursday. "For me, the decision is more than welcomed."

Rocca added that Russia is the leader in a number of industries and the ratification of the climate pact would produce an effect on the entire world.

"Russia is a very important country - it is a leader in many industries," he said. "Every decision that is taken by big leaders and big countries has an impact on the rest of the world."

During the annual G20 summit in June, Putin announced that his country would ratify the Paris Agreement soon.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. To date, the agreement has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.