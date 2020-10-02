UrduPoint.com
Global Community Should Urge Armenia To Leave 'Occupied' Territories - Cavusoglu

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:47 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that international mechanisms to settle the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan have proven inefficient and not objective, and the global community must tell Armenia to withdraw from the territories it allegedly occupied

"Over the last 30 years the territory of Azerbaijan has been under invasion ... Azerbaijan has demonstrated much patience, ... but nobody made a real effort to find a solution," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

"When we have a look at the recent [settlement] mechanisms we see that they are taking parts, so we see that these institutions are not objective, and are against both ethics and international law. Putting Azerbaijan and Armenia on the same level is a mistake ... In July it was Armenia who attacked. The lack of solution benefits Armenia ... The whole international community should do something, should tell Armenia to withdraw from the territory that it invaded," Cavusoglu stressed.

