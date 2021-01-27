Global Competition Will Never Stop But World Can Cooperate for Common Good - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Global competition will never stop but countries can cooperate for the common good at critical times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Dear friends, we all know that competition between countries has never stopped throughout the global history, it does not stop and it will never stop, and differences and collision of interests are in fact a natural thing for a complex organism like the current human civilization.

However, in critical moments it never hindered [cooperation]. On the contrary, it inspired countries to pull together effort in the crucial areas. I believe we are going through such a period," Putin told the World Economic Forum.