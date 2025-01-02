Global condemnation, condolences for New Orleans attack

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) International condemnation poured in Wednesday for the attack on a crowd of New Year's Eve revellers in New Orleans, which killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more.

Here is a round-up of global reactions.

Macron condemns 'terrorism'

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, posting in both French and English.

New Orleans was initially founded by colonists from France and the attack took place in the Louisiana city's famed French Quarter.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share," Macron said.

Zelensky 'horrified'

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims... Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

'No excuse': EU

"I am deeply saddened by the deliberate attack on those celebrating New Year's in New Orleans," the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, posted on X.

"There is no excuse for such violence.

.. We stand in full solidarity with the victims and their families during this tragic time."

Traumatised Germany 'shocked'

The German ambassador in Washington, Andreas Michaelison, wrote in a message on Bluesky reposted by the German Foreign Office: "I am shocked and saddened by the horrific events in #NewOrleans. My deepest condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

"Germany just suffered an attack on a Christmas market," he added, referring to the December 20 car ramming that killed five people in the city of Magdeburg. "We stand united with the US in condemning such acts of violence."

Israel 'deeply saddened'

"Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack in New Orleans," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to the two injured Israeli citizens and all the wounded... Terror has no place in our world."

Turkey 'deeply saddened'

"We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives... We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice."

