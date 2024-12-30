Global Condolences For South Korea's Deadliest Plane Crash
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) World leaders sent condolences to South Korea on Sunday after the country suffered its deadliest plane crash, with 179 people killed when their aircraft went up in flames.
Only two people survived when the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.
As relatives of those on board gathered at the airport in grief, leaders expressed their sympathy.
- China 'shocked' -
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok.
"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.
- EU 'heartbroken' -
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "heartbroken to see images of the plane crash in Muan".
"As your partner, Europe stands with you in this time of grief," the European Commission president said.
- Pope offers prayers -
Pope Francis, who visited South Korea a decade ago, told worshippers at the Vatican he joins "in prayer for the survivors and the dead".
"My thoughts are with the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic plane crash," Francis said.
- Germany sees 'incredible loss' -
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the crash is "yet another blow to the nation's heart" after "a difficult period" -- alluding to weeks of political turmoil in Seoul.
"This is an incredible loss and pain" for the friends and families of those killed, Steinmeier said.
- Iran sends condolences -
Tehran expressed its "condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand", the departure point of the plane which had two Thai nationals on board.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed "the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured of this tragic incident".
