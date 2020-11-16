UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Conference For Media Freedom To Meet Online On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Global Conference for Media Freedom to Meet Online on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A high-level international forum on media freedom will be held in a virtual setting on Monday, a year after its inaugural meeting in London brought to life a new alliance of like-minded countries.

The second Global Conference for Media Freedom will be co-hosted by Canada and Botswana. Canada co-hosted the first meeting and has pledged to build on the success of the London event.

The conference will feature UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The one-day forum seeks to bring together journalists, legal experts on media freedom, media organizations, civil society and government officials to define challenges to media independence and frame solutions.

This year's edition will be preceded by the first ministerial meeting of 37 countries that formed the Media Freedom Coalition in 2019, pledging to stand together to intervene with the governments of countries where they deem media freedom to be at risk. The gathering will be off-limits to the press.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada Civil Society London Independence Alliance United Kingdom Botswana 2019 Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED allows non-citizens to obtain Freelancer lic ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green

12 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.