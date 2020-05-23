Global Coronavirus Case Tally Approaches 5Mln, Death Toll Tops 327,000 - WHO

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The global coronavirus case count currently has risen by 100,284 to almost 5 million in the past 24 hours, and the number of deaths stands at 327,738, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

According to the WHO dashboard, the total number of COVID-19 cases now amounts to 4,993,470, while the number of deaths has increased by 4,482 in the given period.

The highest number of cases has been registered in the Americas - 2,220,267, a rise by 54,264 in the past 24 hours, with 131,605 deaths; followed by Europe with 1,966,244 cases and 171,327 fatalities.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global case tally stands at 5,159,674, with 335,418 deaths and 1,985,656 recoveries.

