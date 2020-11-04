Global Coronavirus Case Tally Rises by Record 3.3 Mln in Week - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has risen by a record 3.36 million in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus case tally currently stands at 46,840,783.

The death toll amounts to 1,204,028, the organization said.