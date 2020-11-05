Global Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 48 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 48 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university said the global case tally currently stood at 48,005,784, with 1,224,144 deaths.

A total of 31,831,764 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, it said.