UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Plateauing Except In Southeast Asia - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Global Coronavirus Cases Plateauing Except in Southeast Asia - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The number of coronavirus cases recorded globally has been levelling off in most regions, save Southeast Asia, the head of the World health Organization said on Monday.

"Globally, we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He added this was an "unacceptably high" plateau, with over 5.4 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths reported last week.

"And cases and deaths are still increasing rapidly in WHO's South-East Asia region, and there are countries in every region with increasing trends," Tedros stressed.

He said countries should not be lulled into a false sense of security. Many nations relaxed restrictions on public life too quickly in the past year, he said, only to lose their hard-won gains.

He appealed for donations to WHO's mission in India, which is seeing an unprecedented new wave of the virus.

The WHO boss also complained about inequitable vaccination driving transmission in poorer countries and lower-middle income countries, which had received 17% of the world's vaccines.

Tedros estimated that rich and upper-middle income countries received the remaining 83% despite accounting for 53% of the global population.

Related Topics

India World Europe Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

9 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

8 minutes ago

US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.