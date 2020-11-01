UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 46Mln - JHU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 46 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The exact tally stood at 46,110,801 as of early Sunday, while the number of confirmed virus-related deaths reached 1,195,930, according to the university's estimates.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March. The United States remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.

