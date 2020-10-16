UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1.1 Million: AFP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:14 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The total number of declared deaths from the new coronavirus has topped 1.1 million around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1500 GMT Friday.

At least 1,100,056 fatalities, out of 38,997,267 cases, have been reported. Almost one in five deaths was in the United States, the hardest-hit country which has 217,798 deaths from 7,985,356 infections.

