Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1.1 Million: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

The total number of declared deaths from the new coronavirus has topped 1.1 million around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1500 GMT Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The total number of declared deaths from the new coronavirus has topped 1.1 million around the world, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1500 GMT Friday.

At least 1,100,056 fatalities, out of 38,997,267 cases, have been reported.

Almost one in five deaths was in the United States, the hardest-hit country which has 217,798 deaths from 7,985,356 infections.

The United States is followed by Brazil with 152,460 deaths from 5,169,386 cases, India with 112,161 deaths from 7,370,468 cases, Mexico 85,285 fatalities from 834,910 cases and the United Kingdom with 43,293 deaths out of 673,622 reported infections.

