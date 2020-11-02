UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1.2 Million: AFP

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:12 PM

More than 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0745 GMT on Monday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :More than 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0745 GMT on Monday.

A total of 1,200,042 deaths have been recorded from 46,452,818 cases, with nearly one death in every five in the United States, the world's worst-hit country.

More than 100,000 fatalities have been registered since October 16.

And in the last seven days alone, there have been more than 6,500 deaths daily, almost 40 percent of them in Europe, where the virus is currently progressing the most rapidly.

Overall, the US has seen 230,996 deaths from 9,207,364 infections with Brazil registering 160,074 fatalities from 5,545,705 cases, India 122,607 deaths and 8,229,313 cases, Mexico 91,895 deaths and 929,392 cases and Britain 46,717 deaths from 1,034,914 cases.

