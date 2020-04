(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has exceeded 170,000 people, nearly 2,500,000 cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide stands at 2,473,209, with 170,042 deaths and 646,012 recoveries, the university said.