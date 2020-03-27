Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 20,000 - WHO

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths worldwide exceeded 20,000, according the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of Thursday, 462,684 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the world, 20,834 of the patients died, WHO data shows.

In total, the disease has been detected in 199 countries and territories.

However, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, the cumulative death toll topped 22,000, while the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 510,000, and the number of recoveries neared 121,000.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

