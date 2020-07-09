Global coronavirus deaths pass 550,000: AFP tally

The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 550,000 lives worldwide, an AFP tally showed Thursday, with more than half the deaths in the four worst-hit countries -- the US, Brazil, Britain and Italy

A total of 550,013 deaths were recorded globally out of 12,081,516 cases, a tally based on official data showed. The United States led with 132,309 deaths, followed by Brazil (67,964), the United Kingdom (44,517) and Italy (34,914).

Europe recorded 201,124 deaths for 2,782,032 cases, making it the worst affected continent.

Worldwide, 6,447,909 patients -- or more than half the number of infections -- were declared by health authorities to have recovered.