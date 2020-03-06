UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Infections Pass 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally Friday.

The death toll reached 3,406, while the total number of infections hit100,002, after a surge in cases worldwide since Thursday at 1700 GMT.

The figures were compiled from data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

