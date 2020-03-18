UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Infections Shoot Past 200,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Global coronavirus infections shoot past 200,000

The new coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 globally since the beginning of the outbreak in December, according to any AFP tally Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 globally since the beginning of the outbreak in December, according to any AFP tally Wednesday.

Nearly 200,680 people around the world have been infected, with more than 8,000 deaths, as of 1300 GMT Wednesday.

The tallies are calculated using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

World December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

9 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COV ..

24 minutes ago

Brazil stocks plunge more than 8% at opening

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Committee holds meeting via vi ..

38 minutes ago

Leading UK COVID-19 Expert Begins Self-Isolation i ..

2 minutes ago

MPA Presides meeting to review arrangements made ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.