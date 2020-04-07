UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Numbers Far From Reaching Peak: WHO Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

Global coronavirus numbers far from reaching peak: WHO expert

The global numbers for the novel coronavirus infections are growing rapidly and are clearly far from having reached the peak, an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The global numbers for the novel coronavirus infections are growing rapidly and are clearly far from having reached the peak, an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.

The only way that the pandemic will be overcome is when everyone has immunity either from being exposed to the virus or taking a vaccine that provides the immunity, said Dr. Gauden Galea, WHO representative in China, at a press conference.

"Until such a time, we are given what we might call the old-fashioned public health methods that have stood the test of time. We need to assess the risks at levels that range from at the top of country-level down to the individuals," he said, who called for "testing, testing and testing" to improve risk assessment and prevention measures such as hand washing and respiratory etiquette.

Active case finding and contact tracing, as well as the principle of early identification, reporting, isolation and treatment adopted by China, are also important to stemming the spread of the virus, according to Dr. Galea.

He also stressed the attitude of solidarity and cooperation at national and international levels for the world to defeat the pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Immunity From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments of ..

2 minutes ago

Greek health workers demonstrate over coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Aeroflot Plans Special Flights to Evacuate Russian ..

45 seconds ago

Financial aid service to start on Wednesday

47 seconds ago

Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after p ..

48 seconds ago

China's Wuhan now has only 181 critical COVID-19 c ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.