Global Coronavirus Recoveries Top 1.5 Million - Johns Hopkins
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark of 1.5 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday.
The world passed the watershed level of 1 million recoveries from the coronavirus infection on May 1.
According to Johns Hopkins' latest situation report, the global case count currently stands at 4,291,081, including 293,157 fatalities and 1,507,598 recoveries.