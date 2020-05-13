UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Recoveries Top 1.5 Million - Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:54 PM

Global Coronavirus Recoveries Top 1.5 Million - Johns Hopkins

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark of 1.5 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark of 1.5 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday.

The world passed the watershed level of 1 million recoveries from the coronavirus infection on May 1.

According to Johns Hopkins' latest situation report, the global case count currently stands at 4,291,081, including 293,157 fatalities and 1,507,598 recoveries.

Related Topics

World May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

26 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

41 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman cleared of charges for aiding migrants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.