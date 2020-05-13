Global Coronavirus Recoveries Top 1.5 Million - Johns Hopkins

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark of 1.5 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark of 1.5 million, the US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday.

The world passed the watershed level of 1 million recoveries from the coronavirus infection on May 1.

According to Johns Hopkins' latest situation report, the global case count currently stands at 4,291,081, including 293,157 fatalities and 1,507,598 recoveries.