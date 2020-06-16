UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Global Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 7.8Mln, Death Toll Tops 431,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.8 million, with over 431,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 132,581 over the past day to 7,823,289, according to the WHO.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,911 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 431,541.

The Americas, with over 3.7 million confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the epidemic.

