UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Tally Tops 10.7Mln, Death Toll Reaches Over 517,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Global Coronavirus Tally Tops 10.7Mln, Death Toll Reaches Over 517,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,720,449, with some 517,340 deaths.

The UN health agency said that 175,723 new COVID-19 cases and 5,032 fatalities had been recorded in the past day.

The Americas continue to lead the count with over 5.4 million confirmed cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Lead March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

27 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

29 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

29 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.