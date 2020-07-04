Global Coronavirus Tally Tops 10.7Mln, Death Toll Reaches Over 517,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,720,449, with some 517,340 deaths.

The UN health agency said that 175,723 new COVID-19 cases and 5,032 fatalities had been recorded in the past day.

The Americas continue to lead the count with over 5.4 million confirmed cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.