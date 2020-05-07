Global coronavirus toll reaches 263, 792

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 263,792 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

More than 3,766,180 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,179,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 73,431 out of 1,228,609 cases. At least 189,910 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 30,076 deaths from 201,101 cases. On Tuesday, figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

Italy, at one time the epicentre in Europe, has registered 29,684 deaths and 214,457 cases, Spain 26,070 fatalities and 221,447 infections and France 25,809 deaths and 174,191 cases.

China has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,885 cases. It has 77,957 recovered cases.

Since Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the Comoros announced the first coronavirus death on its soil.

Europe has a total of 150,249 deaths from 1,641,959 cases, the United States and Canada have 77,710 deaths and 1,291,985 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 16,425 deaths and 302,702 cases, Asia has 9,962 deaths and 267,376 cases, the middle East has 7,314 deaths and 202,367 cases, Africa has 2,007 deaths from 51,569 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,223 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.