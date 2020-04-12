Global Count of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Nears 1.7Mln, With Almost 106,000 Deaths - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has increased to 1,696,588, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, adding that the death toll now stood at 105,952.

According to the latest WHO data update, 85,679 new COVID-19 cases and 6,262 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

It added that at the moment, most infections ” 880,106 cases ” were registered in the European region.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1.8 million, with over 112,000 fatalities.

A month ago, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.