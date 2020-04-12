Global Count of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 1.6Mln, Death Toll Nears 100,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people infected with coronavirus globally has exceeded 1.6 million, the World Health Organization said on Saturday, adding that the death toll now stood at 99,887.

According to the latest WHO data update, the exact COVID-19 count is 1,614,951, registered in 213 countries and territories.

It added that at the moment, most infections ” 839,257 cases ” were registered in the European region.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the global number of COVID-19 cases has already surpassed 1.76 million, with over 107,700 fatalities.

A month ago, WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.