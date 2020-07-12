UrduPoint.com
Global Count Of Recoveries From Coronavirus Tops 7Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease worldwide has surpassed 7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global recovery tally currently stands at 7,005,452, which constitutes 55 percent of the overall number of confirmed cases (12,720,028).

The death toll is at 565,178, according to the university data.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

