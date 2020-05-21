Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed five million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 05:55 GMT, there were 5,000,008 coronavirus cases in the world, while the COVID-19 global death toll stood at 328,169.

The number of recovered people stood at 1,899,350.

The United States remains the country with the highest coronavirus death toll (over 93,400) and the largest number of confirmed cases (more than 1,550,000). The US is followed by Russia with over 308,000 cases, and Brazil with more than 291,000 cases.