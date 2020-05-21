UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed five million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 05:55 GMT, there were 5,000,008 coronavirus cases in the world, while the COVID-19 global death toll stood at 328,169.

The number of recovered people stood at 1,899,350.

The United States remains the country with the highest coronavirus death toll (over 93,400) and the largest number of confirmed cases (more than 1,550,000). The US is followed by Russia with over 308,000 cases, and Brazil with more than 291,000 cases.

Related Topics

World Russia Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colonel’s wife becomes top trend on Twitter

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 May 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

9 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.