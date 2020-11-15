Global COVID-19 Case Count Tops 54 Million - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the global scale has surpassed 54 million, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Sunday.

The exact number of coronavirus cases stood at 54,027,785 as of 12:12 GMT on Sunday. According to the JHU, more than 34.7 million people have recovered from the disease, while the COVID-19 global death toll is nearing 1,313,000.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.