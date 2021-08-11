Global COVID-19 Case Tally May Reach 300 Million By 'Early Next Year' - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) World's COVID-19 case total may pass 300 million by "early next year" if current trends continue, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

The global case tally topped 200 million COVID-19 cases last week, only six months after the "world passed 100 million cases," the WHO chief said.

"At the current trajectory, we could pass 300 million reported cases early next year but we can change that," Tedros told a press conference.