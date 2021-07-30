UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Case Total Likely to Pass 200 Million In Next 2 Weeks - WHO's Tedros

The number of COVID-19 cases globally is likely to pass 200 million in the next two weeks, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"Almost four million cases were reported to WHO last week and on current trends, we expect the total number of cases to pass 200 million within the next two weeks, and we know that this an underestimate," Tedros told a press briefing.

