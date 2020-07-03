Global COVID-19 Case Total Passes 10.5Mln After 176,102 New Positive Tests Confirmed - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The global COVID-19 case total has surpassed 10.5 million after more than 176,000 new positive tests were confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UN health agency said that the daily increment was 163,939 with 4,188 related deaths.

According to the fresh data, a total of 4,787 COVID-19 deaths were registered worldwide in the past day. The global death toll new amounts to 512,842, while the exact overall number of cases is 10,533,779.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of COVID-19 cases has already surpassed 10.7 million, with nearly 518,000 fatalities.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation with more than 2.7 confirmed cases and over 128,000 deaths. The United States is followed by Brazil and Russia, with more than 1.44 million and over 660,000 cases, respectively.