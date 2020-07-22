Global COVID-19 Case Total Surges Past 15 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The global COVID-19 case total has surged past 15 million on Wednesday, a rise of 5 million positive tests in less than a month, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 16:25 GMT, 15,000,424 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered by the university since the start of the outbreak.

The global death toll, as reported by the resource, stands at 617,832.

It has taken just 24 days for the global case total to jump by 5 million, as the university announced on June 28 that the worldwide number of positive tests had topped 10 million.

Following the confirmation of the first positive test for COVID-19, it took roughly five months for the first 5 million positive tests to be registered.

Over 239,700 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered worldwide on Tuesday, the resource center said.