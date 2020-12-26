Global COVID-19 Case Total Surpasses 80 Million - Johns Hopkins University

UrduPoint.com
Sat 26th December 2020 | 10:43 PM

The global COVID-19 case total has surpassed 80 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media outlets, and other sources

As of 17:25 GMT on Saturday, 80,027,056 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered by the higher education institute. The global death toll currently sits at 1.75 million.

The global case count crossed the 70 million mark on December 12.

