Global COVID-19 Case Total Surpasses 80 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The global COVID-19 case total has surpassed 80 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media outlets, and other sources.

As of 17:25 GMT on Saturday, 80,027,056 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered by the higher education institute. The global death toll currently sits at 1.75 million.

The global case count crossed the 70 million mark on December 12.