Global COVID-19 Case Total Surpasses Seven Million As 108,000 New Cases Confirmed - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases registered by the World Health Organization (WHO) since the start of the outbreak has surpassed seven million, the organization said Tuesday.

"More than 7 million cases of COVID-19 and over 400 000 deaths have now been reported to WHO. Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," the WHO said in the bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the WHO has confirmed more than 108,000 new cases of the disease, down from the 131,296 new positive tests reported the day before.

The WHO also confirmed that the global death toll has risen by 3,539 to 404,396.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in the Americas region, where 54,864 new positive tests were registered, the organization stated. Brazil and the United States reported 18,912 and 17,848 new positive tests, respectively.

On Sunday, the WHO stated that more than 136,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide over the preceding 24 hours, the largest total to date.

The organization declared the coronavirus disease outbreak a global pandemic on March 11.