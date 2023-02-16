UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Cases Down 92% In Past 28 Days - WHO

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Global COVID-19 Cases Down 92% in Past 28 Days - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 worldwide decreased by 92% and 47%, respectively, over the past 28 days, the World Health Organization said.

"Globally, over 6.7 million new cases and over 64 000 deaths were reported in the last 28 days (16 January to 12 February 2023), a decrease of 92% and 47%, respectively, compared to the previous 28 days.

As of 12 February 2023, over 755 million confirmed cases and over 6.8 million deaths have been reported globally," the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier that the instruments available to governments should allow the COVID-19 pandemic to end this year.

