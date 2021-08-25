Global COVID-19 Cases Stabilized Last Week After 2 Months of Consistent Growth - Tedros

The global coronavirus infection rate flatlined last week after consistently growing for two consecutive months, but remains high, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The global coronavirus infection rate flatlined last week after consistently growing for two consecutive months, but remains high, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"After increasing for nearly two months, the global number of COVID-19 cases was stable [last week], but it is stable at a very high level - more than 4.

5 million cases and 68,000 deaths. However, the situation is very different from country to country, province to province, and town to town," Tedros told a briefing.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, the world's number of coronavirus cases totals over 213 million, including over 4.4 million fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.